Valve Index Controllers with HL:A in Stock on Steam - $279

Grabbed me a set. Looking forward to giving these a go. Estimated Delivery: 4-8 Business Days Includes two Controllers and Half-Life: Alyx. Requires Vive, Vive Pro, or Valve Index Headset, Base Stations, and PC. our hands, in VR. Valve Index Controllers have been designed from the ground up to enable natural input, high fidelity hand presence, and comfort in VR. Half-Life: Alyx - Appearing in your Steam Library March 2020 Half-Life: Alyx is yours, whether you've had your Valve Index for a while, or are just about to take the plunge. Owners of Valve Index controllers also get Half-Life: Alyx for free. {} Gun skins, SteamVR Home environments, and more Customers who have purchased Valve Index hardware by the end of 2019 will have access to unique bonuses starting early next year: Explore environments from Half-Life: Alyx in your SteamVR Home space Alternate gun skins to embellish Alyx's arsenal Special Half-Life: Alyx-themed content for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive Compatible with Valve Index or HTC Vive Headset + Base Stations. Valve Index Controllers are compatible with any Headset featuring support for SteamVR Tracking including the Valve Index Headset, HTC Vive Headset, and HTC Vive Pro Headset. Valve Index Controllers can be used with any Base Stations featuring support for SteamVR Tracking including Valve Index Base Stations, HTC Vive Base Stations, and HTC Vive Pro Base Stations.