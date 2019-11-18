erek
[H]ardness Supreme
Valve confirms Half-Life: Alyx, full reveal coming later this week
"Update 2: It's official, Half-Life: Alyx is happening. Valve's long-awaited "flagship VR game" will be revealed to the world at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 21. The tweet comes from a relatively new account—created June 2019—with a small number of followers, and this is actually its first tweet. It's also odd that Valve would make such a big announcement over a channel that so few people were paying attention to. The official Steam Twitter feed, to compare, has 5.2 million followers."
https://www.pcgamer.com/rumour-valve-are-about-to-announce-a-vr-game-called-half-life-alyx/
