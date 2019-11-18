Valve confirms Half-Life: Alyx

Valve confirms Half-Life: Alyx, full reveal coming later this week

"Update 2: It's official, Half-Life: Alyx is happening. Valve's long-awaited "flagship VR game" will be revealed to the world at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on November 21. The tweet comes from a relatively new account—created June 2019—with a small number of followers, and this is actually its first tweet. It's also odd that Valve would make such a big announcement over a channel that so few people were paying attention to. The official Steam Twitter feed, to compare, has 5.2 million followers."

https://www.pcgamer.com/rumour-valve-are-about-to-announce-a-vr-game-called-half-life-alyx/
 
So do I have to buy valve knuckles for this? If so I need to start saving.
 
they said at one point their next game would support all major VR platforms... but who knows if they'll hold firm on that
 
Youn said:
they said at one point their next game would support all major VR platforms... but who knows if they'll hold firm on that
It will certainly work on all the major hmds. There's no way that they would limit their game to a niche within a niche.
 
Should be interesting. May pick up a set of knuckles controllers. Still waiting on next gen wireless solutions. Not giving up VivePro until then.
 
This game is built on Source 2 engine, which was created ground up for VR, has optimization for large asset capacity, physics, and is completely open-source. If there's one game we'll be looking back on some day as having changed VR forever, safe bet it'll be this one. Can't wait to play.

Meantime I'll be knee deep in Asgard's Wrath - a AAA, 40 hour VR ARPG that blows my mind daily.
 
VR only title? What a let down if true. Seems like Valve is trying to crawl back into game design but they're pulling a Microsoft. Base a game around a gimmick and hope it sticks. Can't be worse than their card game though.
 
Flogger23m said:
VR only title? What a let down if true. Seems like Valve is trying to crawl back into game design but they're pulling a Microsoft. Base a game around a gimmick and hope it sticks. Can't be worse than their card game though.
Kinda pessimistic. I don't see the MS correlation - if you mean Kinect, the whole problem was they *didn't* bother to build a game or killer app around the gimmick.

Valve, OTOH, has been working for years on the VR killer app - and are finally at a point of announcing and previewing a March 2020 release.
 
Flogger23m said:
VR only title? What a let down if true. Seems like Valve is trying to crawl back into game design but they're pulling a Microsoft. Base a game around a gimmick and hope it sticks. Can't be worse than their card game though.
I think it's a good idea for them so they can see where VR really stands. There are way more VR users now than a couple years ago and a really good game from them could also get many more people on board. People with plenty of money will probably go out and get an Index and many more people would be willing to pick up a Rift S if this turns out to be a great game. Heck just announcing the game before Black Friday will probably have more people excited about buying VR headsets for the holidays.
 
I think Valve expect this would leave a lot of people, even the majority of their fans, missing out on a new Half-Life game. If so, maybe they wouldn't do this unless they could follow it up to satisfy everybody else's desire for a new H-L.

In addition to putting some shine back into the long-subdued Valve brand, sucking people towards the Steam store for a first-party exclusive, selling many more of Valve's VR headsets, and creating many new VR game buyers, a VR release, if it's good, would re-enflame Half-Life hype and leave people craving the next main series entry.

The Orange Box showed that Valve like to do go big when they're going to do something. So, this could be a prelude to Half-Life 3 and in 6 months to a year later, there might be a Half-Life 3 announcement.
 
Ricky T said:
People with plenty of money will probably go out and get an Index and many more people would be willing to pick up a Rift S if this turns out to be a great game. Heck just announcing the game before Black Friday will probably have more people excited about buying VR headsets for the holidays.
Apparently the Valve Index has been in Top3 best sellers on Steam since release. People are buying it.
 
Ricky T said:
I think it's a good idea for them so they can see where VR really stands. There are way more VR users now than a couple years ago and a really good game from them could also get many more people on board. People with plenty of money will probably go out and get an Index and many more people would be willing to pick up a Rift S if this turns out to be a great game. Heck just announcing the game before Black Friday will probably have more people excited about buying VR headsets for the holidays.
Valve's recent history has largely been based around gimmicks, half efforts and flops. SteamOS, Steambox, their latest game, Source 2 was used to port some ancient games. Steam itself has gotten bloated and ugly. Seems similar in that regard to Microsoft, throwing half baked ideas out there.

I'd like a good HL3 but honestly I probably am indifferent at this point because it has been so long... and Valve's recent game design makes me think they won't do it justice.
 
I dont think I want to get hyped honestly. The wait since episode 2 has been too long. I dont want to get hyped to end up waiting for soo many years...
 
I'm excited to see if Valve/Half Life can get me into buying into VR. I've been looking for a killer title like this to give it a shot, not surgeon simulator.

Sure a regular HL3 FPS could be great, but is highly unlikely to be revolutionary the way I imagine this could be.
 
might not be wise to expect this to be a "killer title"... it could very well be a short experience like aperture labs, Valve does apparently say this is just to test how people react before doing more...
we want to put this out and see how the world reacts to it before we make any concrete plans about what we do next.
Flogger23m said:
Valve's recent history has largely been based around gimmicks, half efforts and flops. SteamOS, Steambox, their latest game, Source 2 was used to port some ancient games. Steam itself has gotten bloated and ugly. Seems similar in that regard to Microsoft, throwing half baked ideas out there.

I'd like a good HL3 but honestly I probably am indifferent at this point because it has been so long... and Valve's recent game design makes me think they won't do it justice.
Proton has been a great success.
 
I sincerely hope they release a version that's playable for people who don't want to invest into VR. I doubt this is the half life sequel we've all been waiting for though.
 
VR was obvious. The previous half life entry was a massive leap forward in graphics and physics realism, people want that old id software style technological leap into the future with the next title. 3d rasterization has reached a point where not much left can really impress the average gamer. Rtx is pretty but we'll just complain about performance.

A good story alone wouldn't make half-life 3 the stuff of legends. It would just be another fps single player campaign. Joe schmo gamer will be let down after 15-20 years of waiting.

Carmack left id to work on vr, and now valve is betting on it too. It IS the "future frontier" for realistic gaming, whether we want to believe it or not.

Is it time for VR yet? I don't know ..
 
Next up: Half-Life Alyx disappointing sales (never mind the $1000 headset that is a requirement for it)
media conclusion: Fans are no longer interested in Half-Life
 
I think some of you are overlooking the fact that Valve knows exactly what its install base is for this game. I will also suggest that it has a good idea of what minimums in that base that it would find acceptable.
 
I'm unsurprised to see the 2D curmudgeons so so eager to bash this. If I was faced with potentially missing out on what may be the most revolutionary game in a decade, I'd be butthurt, too.
 
FrgMstr said:
I think some of you are overlooking the fact that Valve knows exactly what its install base is for this game. I will also suggest that it has a good idea of what minimums in that base that it would find acceptable.
You'll hear "only 1% of Steam users have VR, why are they bothering". Except 1% of 1.1+ Billion accounts, or 1% of 100+million unique monthly active users - is still a ton of people.

And a majority of that 10 million total VR users (1 million monthly active VR users) are going to want HLVR. And that will just be the starting point which doesn't yet factor people that will buy VR hardware for this one game.

Like what the original Halo did for Xbox, VR will finally have it's Halo -even if you do want to horsewhip Valve for taking so long. This game should've been a launch title for the original Vive.
 
I'm not about to drop a grand to get an index but if HL:Alyx will work on a Rift S or quest then screw it I'll buy the hardware to play it. Looks like there are a few cool vr games already out anyway
 
The next HL game being VR seems pretty predictable by Valve. We talked about that years ago that the new game is going to push some type of technology.
 
My $ is on it being a glorified tech demo and not a full fledged game with a long story-mode. I haven't played anything VR since the late 1990's. I have the system to power a VR game but I don't want to drop $400 on something I don't even know if I will like, never mind if it will make me sick.
 
[21CW]killerofall said:
My $ is on it being a glorified tech demo and not a full fledged game with a long story-mode. I haven't played anything VR since the late 1990's. I have the system to power a VR game but I don't want to drop $400 on something I don't even know if I will like, never mind if it will make me sick.
Then you haven't played real VR. Go buy a Rift S and play some games like Lone Echo. If you get sick then all you have to do is simply return the Rift and you can also get your money back on the game.
 
It's apatently before HL2 so not likely... You could be playing as g man rescuing baby Alyx for all we know...
 
ProfessorUtopia said:
I'd be butthurt, too.
You already are it seems. Because you confuse healthy skepticism with criticism.
If I wanted to I could buy a VR set today, but I don't want to, so I have no fear of missing out. I have fear of this being like all VR games to date: A glorified tech demo with questionable visuals.

Actually it is those who should fear of missing out who already have a VR kit, whether the game will support it.
 
I already have a pretty good vive wireless room scale setup. I'm excited for this. The vive wands are ass, so I was already thinking about ditching them for valve knuckles. This pushed me over the edge.
 
"Responding to the question of whether this game would be available for players without VR headsets, "I mean we would love to be delivering a version of this that you could play with a mouse and a keyboard, but like as we said, it began as an exploration of VR," an unnamed person replies." ~ PC Gamer

Can a VR game be converted to run on a PC?
 
