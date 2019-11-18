Valve confirms Half-Life: Alyx

I think Valve expect this would leave a lot of people, even the majority of their fans, missing out on a new Half-Life game. If so, maybe they wouldn't do this unless they could follow it up to satisfy everybody else's desire for a new H-L.



In addition to putting some shine back into the long-subdued Valve brand, sucking people towards the Steam store for a first-party exclusive, selling many more of Valve's VR headsets, and creating many new VR game buyers, a VR release, if it's good, would re-enflame Half-Life hype and leave people craving the next main series entry.



The Orange Box showed that Valve like to do go big when they're going to do something. So, this could be a prelude to Half-Life 3 and in 6 months to a year later, there might be a Half-Life 3 announcement.