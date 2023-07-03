erek
"Valve's statement continued: "We know it is a constantly evolving tech, and our goal is not to discourage the use of it on Steam; instead, we're working through how to integrate it into our already-existing review policies. Stated plainly, our review process is a reflection of current copyright law and policies, not an added layer of our opinion. As these laws and policies evolve over time, so will our process." The publisher "welcomes and encourages innovation" on its Steam distribution platform and understands that artificial intelligence assistance will play a larger role in the future of game creation, but: "while developers can use these AI technologies in their work with appropriate commercial licences...(they) can not infringe on existing copyrights." They concluded: "Lastly, while App-submission credits are usually non-refundable, we're more than happy to offer them in these cases as we continue to work on our review process."
AI-generated content—not only within the games industry—is a hot topic at the moment and larger outfits have been quick to defend their utilization of related tools/assistance. Cyan Worlds faced backlash from parts of its fanbase, following the discovery of "AI Assisted Content" in Firmament—the veteran team recently released a lengthy response to this criticism. They detailed how AI tools were used to modify character voices, generate textures and flesh out bodies of text—and refuted the view that the entirety of Firmament was produced by non-human entities."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/310795/valve-clarifies-its-stance-on-ai-generated-game-content
