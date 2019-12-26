"Value" mATX Board AM4 or smaller

Any thoughts on the Gigabyte b450 Auros M? CPU will likely be a 3600x but possibly a 3800x. Also (support willing) a Zen 4 upgrade, likely an 8 core variant but that'll depend on what the actual SKUs end up being. No interest in last mile efficiency out the window type OCing. Other options I've considered are - Asrock B450m Pro (bios support concerns) MSI b450m Gaming Plus (some bios concerns, 2 DIMMs) Asus B450m-Pro Tuf (about $40 more, but better sound) Don't really want to spend a lot on a motherboard due to lack of PCIe 4.0 support and dislike of X570. Still hoping we get something more concrete on B550. If they come with CPU PCIe 4.0 lanes to the GPU and 1 m.2, as well as PCIe 3.0 to chipset for a 2nd m.2 I'd be be willing to pay for something more high end. Looks like mATX options over ITX due to the only options for those being higher end (eg. Asus B450i Strix, Gigabyte B450 I Auros Pro).