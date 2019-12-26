"Value" mATX Board AM4 or smaller

Discussion in 'AMD MoBos' started by limitedaccess, Dec 26, 2019 at 2:55 PM.

    limitedaccess

    [H]ardness Supreme

    Any thoughts on the Gigabyte b450 Auros M?

    CPU will likely be a 3600x but possibly a 3800x. Also (support willing) a Zen 4 upgrade, likely an 8 core variant but that'll depend on what the actual SKUs end up being. No interest in last mile efficiency out the window type OCing.

    Other options I've considered are -

    Asrock B450m Pro (bios support concerns)
    MSI b450m Gaming Plus (some bios concerns, 2 DIMMs)
    Asus B450m-Pro Tuf (about $40 more, but better sound)

    Don't really want to spend a lot on a motherboard due to lack of PCIe 4.0 support and dislike of X570. Still hoping we get something more concrete on B550. If they come with CPU PCIe 4.0 lanes to the GPU and 1 m.2, as well as PCIe 3.0 to chipset for a 2nd m.2 I'd be be willing to pay for something more high end.

    Looks like mATX options over ITX due to the only options for those being higher end (eg. Asus B450i Strix, Gigabyte B450 I Auros Pro).
     
    rhansen5_99

    [H]ard|Gawd

    Asrock just put out the new Agea 1004 bios so still in support, if that is a concern. You may want to look more closely at the power phases if you ever plan on going 12c or 16c in the future. Otherwise the gigabyte vs asrock are in the same class in my book.
     
    kirbyrj

    [H]ard as it Gets

    I'd just get the GB board. Seems pretty solid overall. I was in the same boat and ended up picking up a B450 Steel Legend ASRock board for cheap. I looked at the GB board. Usually, I prefer Asus, but the Asus board was somewhat more expensive and the "Pro" with the upgraded sound was hard to find when I was looking.
     
