Valorant benchmarks 9950x3d vs 9800x3d

I've looked up around 15 different benchmark videos for these two processors, I found a few channels that include Valorant in the gaming benchmarks but none of the 9950x3d, it's mostly CS2.
I'm trying to decide between these two processors, does anyone know of a channel that has Valorant included for both processors in the benchmarks? I know they will basically be the same but even +/- 10fps would matter to me to help me decide between the two.
To anyone who's gonna reply it won't make a difference to gameplay etc etc, I'm doing it more as a fun exercise to achieve the highest FPS, similar to overclocking the CPU to it's very limits to get a 3DMark score.
Thanks
