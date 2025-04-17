Valorant benchmarks 9950x3d vs 9800x3d

V

valorantonly

n00b
Joined
Apr 17, 2025
Messages
2
I've looked up around 15 different benchmark videos for these two processors, I found a few channels that include Valorant in the gaming benchmarks but none of the 9950x3d, it's mostly CS2.

I'm trying to decide between these two processors, does anyone know of a channel that has Valorant included for both processors in the benchmarks? I know they will basically be the same but even +/- 10fps would matter to me to help me decide between the two.

To anyone who's gonna reply it won't make a difference to gameplay etc etc, I'm doing it more as a fun exercise to achieve the highest FPS, similar to overclocking the CPU to it's very limits to get a 3DMark score.

Thanks
 
Last edited:
I really don't understand what there is to learn. You'd be gaming on half the 9950x3D only and the minor clockspeed different isn't going to make that much of a difference.

Unless this is one of those situations where you'll spend any amount of money for a few extra FPS for the belief that its going to make you better at the game. Same people that buy 5090's to play competitive shooters at 1080p.
 
criccio said:
I really don't understand what there is to learn. You'd be gaming on half the 9950x3D only and the minor clockspeed different isn't going to make that much of a difference.

Unless this is one of those situations where you'll spend any amount of money for a few extra FPS for the belief that its going to make you better at the game. Same people that buy 5090's to play competitive shooters at 1080p.
Click to expand...
I'll spend the money for the extra FPS because I want to, if you're not gonna provide an answer then don't waste your time writing a nonsense reply.
 
IMHO (not a fact, an opinion), only relevant if gaming at 1080p. Differences when things go "GPU side" at 1440p or better, the differences would likely be negligible.

I think you "can" use other simple high rate games as a reasonable comparison. YMMV... I just be surprised. If you are wanting low-res 1080p, does seem the 9800x3d is a boost and may get you what 10fps extra. That is, insane framerate that you couldn't feel will go to a higher framerate that you can't feel. IMHO.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top