Question is it my card or the game. Valhalla at 4096 2160 I have got mostly everything at ultra or high and I play at 4096 2160 it's around 29fps but it randomly looks like its lagging but I don't see framerate drop. Is it the game or my 2060 Super gasping for air. I have it oc'd to the max and don't have issued from odyssey or other games at ultra. I get around upper 30 fps on odyssey no lag.