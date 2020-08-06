Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series (PlayStation VR)

coming to PlayStation VR August 25th...set between the events Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope, Vader Immortal lets you step inside your own Star Wars story as a smuggler operating near Mustafar, the fiery world Darth Vader calls home...when you are unexpectedly pulled out of hyperspace, you find yourself uncovering an ancient mystery at the behest of the Sith Lord himself...the series also includes the popular Lightsaber Dojo modes, where fans can spend hours honing their skills with iconic lightsabers and more in Vader’s training dojoVader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series is written by David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight, Blade) and directed by Ben Snow (Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire)...it features Maya Rudolph (Bridesmaids, Big Mouth) as your witty droid sidekick, ZO-E3, and fan favorite Scott Lawrence (Star Wars Resistance) as Darth Vader...the three episodes will be sold as a single purchase at $29.99 MSRP, bringing the complete VR trilogy together for players and fans...