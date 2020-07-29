VA matrix vs OLED beauty

Hello guys,
I want to ask almost the same like a lot of theads. So my question is about ...
LG OLED TVs GX series or Philips Momentum 55 " 558M1RY ?
I think that LG is amazing but burn in and HDMI is a little not good enough for gaming at 120Hz.
Philips is perfect but it is not OLED. ;-)
