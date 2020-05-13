V7610 Netgear BUSINESS GATEWAY VPN pool ip address understand concept

In the VPN remote virtual IP field, enter an IP address and mask and click Save. This is the range of IP addresses that the remote clients will be configured with when the VPN tunnel is set up. Note that this range must not be in the range of LAN IP addresses set up for the V7610 device " Click to expand...

Dear folkI have got V7610 Netgear GATEWAY and I followed the attached document to setup Client to Gateway VPN page 5 and 6 says :I chose My gateway range of DHCP LAN ip address from 192.168.0.101-192.168.0.199.1- How can I assign the VPN remote virtual IP say 192.168.0.52-192.168.0.80 same network but different range from the DHCP LAN ranges 192.168.0.101-192.168.0.199 ?2- Snapshot below from the document above showing unique ip address been configured which is 192.168.16.1/24 ,,,,,Is this typo ? Shouldn't be 192.168.16.0/24 to refer to network addressVPN is working ip addresses confused me.Thx