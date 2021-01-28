Using Wireless Controls (IOT) Without Internet.

How can you use wireless lamps without using the internet? Do you need some sort of hub or do you have to do everything with Bluetooth? IoT sounds great, until you start thinking about why your lamp needs permissions from a foreign server to just turn the fuck on? The answer, for me, is that a lamp does not need a server passing on my commands to turn on when I'm sitting literally 10' from it. That's idiotic. So, what the hell are IoT vendors selling us?



Should there be a local only mode for wireless control?



Sorry, I never paid any attention to IoT before a couple of months ago. The idea that I need a remote server connection to turn on a smart device is unnerving.I wouldn't have a problem if there were an offline option.