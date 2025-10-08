Using uupdump.net to get Windows 10 with all of the critical updates to date

I am trying to obtain an iso of Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 pro so that I can install Windows 10, should the need arise. I use Linux but my computer did ship with Windows. I might choose to reinstall Windows in the pretty distant future. In my experience, Microsoft has not made it easy to obtain copies of end of life operating systems. (Black mark on them, in my book.)
From
https://uupdump.net/known.php?q=category:w10-22h2
it seems like this is the one to choose
Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2 (19045.6332) amd64 2025-10-06 03:18:11 UTC
My concerns:
1) previously when I would get Windows updates I would only get the critical updates. But, what I will download might have the recommended and the optional updates included?
2) for simplicity, I should download this to a Windows computer. Is downloading to a virtual Windows machine probably ok?
