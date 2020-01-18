Using Thunderbolt 3 on the X299 Deluxe II

I've recently acquired a Thunderbolt equipped audio interface, and I'm trying to use it with my X299 Deluxe II. I've enabled "Thunderbolt USB Support" in the BIOS. Following that, Win 10 shows a "Base System Device" with an error triangle. My audio interface also appears with an error triangle. When I try to update the driver for the "Base System Device", I get a Windows message saying that a driver for "Thunderbolt 15EB" was found, but it couldn't be installed "at this time". Trying to install the TB driver for my interface also results in "Installation failed". I've "chatted" with three different people at ASUS, and they all assumed I was trying to use a ThunderboltEX 3 add-in card, which actuallly isn't compatible with this MB (no TB header). The third person sent me a form to provide a detailed description of the problem, which I promptly filled out. After a couple of days I got back detailed instructions for installing the ThunderboltEX 3 card! I replied that this wasn't helpful and why, and I'm still waiting to hear something else. The interface manufacturer tells me to install the latest firmware and drivers for the X299 Deluxe II's Thunderbolt. However, on the ASUS site there are no Thunderbolt drivers or firmware downloads at all! Is anyone actually using TB3 on the X299 Deluxe II? Am I missing something? Thanks in advance for any suggestions or comments. EDIT: I should have added that the interface works perfectly on USB3. For reference, I'm using an i9-7940X CPU, 64 GB RAM, three 1 TB NVME M.2 drives, a Highpoint RAID 0 array of four 1TB Samsung EVO 970's for audio, all under Win 10 Pro build 18363.