Using section of 4K TV for gaming

I haven't done any gaming for a while but with the rona doing its thing I thought now might be a good time to break Steam out again.The problem is that I use a 4K TV screen for work (from home), but I sit quite close to it, about 2 ft - great for spreadsheets but vomit inducing when murdering monsters.I was wondering if there was a way to just use a central portion of the display - say 1440p (native), but aligned centrally (horizontally) and to the bottom (vertically) of the display. Like this:Maybe there's a Windows utility or some Nvidia tool I'm not familiar with that does this?