Using section of 4K TV for gaming

I haven't done any gaming for a while but with the rona doing its thing I thought now might be a good time to break Steam out again.

The problem is that I use a 4K TV screen for work (from home), but I sit quite close to it, about 2 ft - great for spreadsheets but vomit inducing when murdering monsters.

I was wondering if there was a way to just use a central portion of the display - say 1440p (native), but aligned centrally (horizontally) and to the bottom (vertically) of the display. Like this:

desk2.jpg

Maybe there's a Windows utility or some Nvidia tool I'm not familiar with that does this?
 
You can't align it without running the game in a window but you can set the "no scaling" option in Nvidia Control Panel and it will scale to the center of the screen at the lower resolution.
 
