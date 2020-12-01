Using screenshots to prove an illegal data breach?

Can screenshots or some other media that the public can view be used to prove cases of illegal hacking? Mainly about data breaches into companies and government organizations. If security officials only say they personally saw the hacking on a screen or on another device then many of us may not believe such testimony.



Maybe screenshots and similar evidence is already being shown in court cases. If so then I guess this thread is nothing to be concerned about. Anyway could those screenshots or other digital evidence be easily edited to make false claims of illegal hacking like faking routing output?