Using Qnix 2710 on USB-C or Displayport?

I have a Qnix 2710 (no scaler) as one of my side monitors. I purchased a 2080 (non Ti) recently when my 980Ti burned down.
The 2080 does not have a DVI port at all. I read somewhere that this Amazon converter would work:
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B012B58JRM/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o02_s00?ie=UTF8&psc=1
It kind of does, but eventually I start getting intermittent gray lines flashing on the screen, that seem to get worse over time. Also wiggling the cable at all seems to cause them to get worse. Unplugging it and plugging it back in fixes it a bit.
And then if I hook in a 4th display to the HDMI port, it just starts lagging down the entire system and causing stuttering, while having more of those lines. I have to pretty much disable it in display settings for everything to be normal again.
This is what I have hooked up:
Acer Predator Z35 (3440x1440@100hz); displayport
RoG Swift 1440p (original TN 144Hz version); displayport
Benq 1070 projector; HDMI (usually have to disable it while not in use to even get the Qnix to play fair).
and then the Qnix on the USB-C port (which I have to disable to get the projector to play fair)
Am I just hitting an issue with the max throughput available to the card? Or is USB-C video just normally this janky? Or is it just the Qnix? Any solutions?
Right now I'm just going to return and probably exchange the USB-C converter for another one, hoping that this one is just defective.
