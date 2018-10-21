Using Qnix 2710 on USB-C or Displayport?

Features Input: DisplayPort Output: DVI-D up to 4K @ 30Hz or 1080p @ 60Hz Active adapter Bandwidth: 10.2Gbps Supports AMD/ATI Eyefinity Length: 15cm



sorry for the necromancy,The adapter below works great on 1440p/60hz. Also to avoid artifacts(horizontal lines) you will need a good quality dvi cableDisplay Port v1.2 Male to DVI-D Female Adapter 4K Active Convertor Cableyou can find it on ebay and costs around 8 to 15euro its really cheap compared to other active converters that cost 50 or 100 more, don't bother to overclock to 120hz using this adapter though.