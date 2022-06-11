Using monitor to switch PCs and Peripherals.

I have two PCs and a work laptop connected to a Dell U4919DW. Using the included Dell software I can easily switch between the three machines using my keyboard. All peripherals connected to the monitor are also switched. Problem is that when switching the machines act is if USB devices are connecting for the first time and I get beeps from Windows. Is there any setting in Windows I can use to fool the PCs into thinking the peripherals are still attached when I switch to another machine meaning I don’t get the beeps when I come back.