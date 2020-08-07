Using GOG Galaxy instead of each service's loader

DeaconFrost
Just curious if anyone has been able to test or switch to using only the GOG Galaxy 2.0 launcher. My wife and I each have accounts for several services, Steam, Origin, etc. It would be nice on all of our computers to not need a half dozen launchers loaded.
Has anyone been able to use just GOG's launcher? If so, have you found anything to not be working or any features you are missing?
