Using Comcast 1Gbit service, quick question please

Motorola SB8600 modem (Docsis 3.1)

Asus AC3100 Router (pretty sure I can combine lan ports to get 2gb Lan)



How can I combine 2 1gb lan ports from router, to run into my desktop to see if my single lan connection is providing a bottleneck? Hope im describing this correctly or atleast making sense?! With my current setup ive been "Speedtesting" 940mb/s ever since ive had a 700Mb/s connection, then last year comcast did a free upgrade to 850mb/s and still getting the same bottleneck, so I upgraded my cat5e cables to cat 6 and still the same speed, now yesterday I got an email from comcast stating they did a free upgrade to 1gbit and im still getting 940-950Mb/s speeds (I think that is the limit for 1gb if im not mistaken) so im thinking ive been exceeding the limit of my 1gb lan port and want to seek help about combining 2 1gb lan ports and finally utilize my intel 2.5gb lan on my motherboard! HELP!!

Appreciate any feedback!