Using an OLED as a PC Monitor; worth it?

Currently thinking about purchasing an OLED TV as a monitor, as I've been using a TV as a PC monitor for years now.
Is burn in common with OLED TV's? That is my main concern at the moment, I'm not using my PC all day, I only use it for like 4 hours maximum a day, with the occasional PC gaming.
Is using an OLED TV worth it or should I just purchase something else?
I'm looking forward replacing my current display as it it currently developing weird banding issues and I've used it for years now.
