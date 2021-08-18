Using a Tablet as a 2nd monitor/ control shortcuts for GIMP.

Want to find a way to rotate/zoom images by touch and have shortcuts to tools while the tablet is connected by USB.

I have it connected with Spacedesk but Windows touch gestures don't control the image when I mirror the screen.



Currently looking at Open Stage Control to try to create dials, sliders, and shortcuts but have yet to have the tab and laptop connected.



Anyone know of programs to create virtual dials, touchpads, and sliders to map functions to parts of the desktop?

I figure I could make shortcuts to the different tools.