Using a low end B650 as a temporary board using a 7900x/4090/32GB DDR5/1250W PSU

Had to RMA my ASRock X670E Taichi board and apparently it will take a while to be processed, in the meantime I'm looking at the cheapest temporary board to use for the moment because the store where I purchased my AsRock board did not give me a specific timeframe on how long the RMA process will take, according to the guy it will "take a while", and I'm left without a motherboard to use my recently purchased hardware.

Currently looking at this one:

https://www.gigabyte.com/Motherboard/B650M-K-rev-10#kf

I have a 7900x, 32gb DDR5 @ 6000MHZ and a Gigabyte 4090 Master Aorus along with a 1250W Coolermaster PSU, will this board handle such high end hardware? I don't feel like buying another expensive board, I want my board back after the RMA is completed.

Will a budget low end board be sufficient enough to provide horsepower to handle high end hardware? The last thing I want is either the CPU, or GPU to fry my entire computer because a cheap motherboard doesn't have enough VRM to handle it.
 
The lowest end $125 B650 will do it, and probably boot faster as well. The limiting factor of AM5 is not how big of a VRM they stacked on it or how many layers the board is. Personally I like the ASRock B650M-HDV better than they Gigabyte one, but they're all about the same. The only boards that struggle are the A620s, they have a much lower current cap for the CPU so you won't get any boost out of it.
 
