Uses for an old system?? Asus Z77 / 2600k

redteamtango

Nov 23, 2021
I upgraded my main system this year. I have my old primary system sitting idle. Its a 2600k with 16gb ram on an Asus Maximus V Extreme, Corsair 900D (HUYGE!) and a 1080TI FTW3. Really good system for its time but it is legit 7-8 years old. Only thing is that I don't mine, I already have an NAS and home automation server and I'm not really into benchmarking. I ready about LN2 cooling and whatnot and it sounds interesting but I think its a thing I'd do once then be bored with.

Any ideas for something useful I could use it for? All I've been able to come up with is to keep the GPU as a backup and donate the system. Any thoughts?
 
kirbyrj

Feb 1, 2005
I mean if nothing else, you could sell/donate the parts like you said. I figured it would be a nice NAS, but you already have one of those.
 
