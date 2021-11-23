Uses for an old system?? Asus Z77 / 2600k

I upgraded my main system this year. I have my old primary system sitting idle. Its a 2600k with 16gb ram on an Asus Maximus V Extreme, Corsair 900D (HUYGE!) and a 1080TI FTW3. Really good system for its time but it is legit 7-8 years old. Only thing is that I don't mine, I already have an NAS and home automation server and I'm not really into benchmarking. I ready about LN2 cooling and whatnot and it sounds interesting but I think its a thing I'd do once then be bored with.



Any ideas for something useful I could use it for? All I've been able to come up with is to keep the GPU as a backup and donate the system. Any thoughts?