Uses for an old laptop?

I have an old Razer Blade 14 (2013), that I retired a few years ago, but it's just been gathering dust on a shelf!

Specs:
- Intel Core i7-4702HQ (4C/8T, 2.2 GHz base, 3.2GHz turbo)
- 8GB DDR3L RAM
- GTX 765M 2GB
- 256GB mSATA drive and another mSATA slot
- 14" screen (1600 x 900)

The battery is pretty shot (maybe 30 mins life tops), and I think the USB ports on one side are dead too...

Other than selling it to prevent e-waste, can you guys suggest any novel uses for it?
 
dogDAbone said:
Donate it to a church, homeless shelter, or other worthy organization :)
I did think about donating, but it's so old at this point, and with the battery / USB port issues that sort of makes it much less useful to anyone wanting to use it as an actual laptop...


pendragon1 said:
media player/streamer
Any cool software you'd recommend? I used XBMC wayyyy back in the day.

[Edit] Random thought, can I run Steam OS on it (like a big version of the Steam deck!) and use that to stream games from my PC to the TV??
 
yeah dont donate it.
i just use media player classic and load everything the old fashioned way, double click.
yeah, probably.
 
