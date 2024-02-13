Uses for an old laptop?

Sumanji
I have an old Razer Blade 14 (2013), that I retired a few years ago, but it's just been gathering dust on a shelf!
Specs:
- Intel Core i7-4702HQ (4C/8T, 2.2 GHz base, 3.2GHz turbo)
- 8GB DDR3L RAM
- GTX 765M 2GB
- 256GB mSATA drive and another mSATA slot
- 14" screen (1600 x 900)
The battery is pretty shot (maybe 30 mins life tops), and I think the USB ports on one side are dead too...
Other than selling it to prevent e-waste, can you guys suggest any novel uses for it?
