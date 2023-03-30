User xDiVolatilX Left Negative Heat out of Spite when no Goods or Services were exchanged

This is the last place I wanted to be but I'm left with no choice. I had an exchange with user xDiVolatilX regarding a new open box combo I have for sale. I got a couple responses over a two day period where he thought the items were used and made an offer. I told him to they were new open box to look at the listing. He then flashed questions at me in an aggressive manner. I'd have been more than willing to answer but was put off by the tone. Things descended into hell from there with him ultimately leaving negative Heatware. A Heatware evaluation can only be left if Goods and Services were exchanged not in retaliation for personal differences. I reported this to the Heatware and the HardForum moderators. I then ask him to delete the post as it was in violation of Heatware policy. His replies were nasty and belligerent. Let me also point out that I'm a long time member with a perfect 301-0-0 record that is until this guy with 0-0-0 Heat chose to defame me.