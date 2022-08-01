User isn't the owner of her own laptop, can't run updates.

We bought our graphic designer a new M1 Macbook Pro and within a week, it began giving her odd issues when trying to run software updates. She gets a prompt stating she that she needs to be the owner of the laptop in order to run updates. There are two accounts on this laptop, the local one I created when we unboxed it, and her domain user account. Both accounts display this error.So far, Apple's support and their forums acknowledge that it is an issue, but don't have a fix. Their solution is to wipe the laptop and start over. I'm trying to avoid that, so, has anyone encountered this issue before?