User isn't the owner of her own laptop, can't run updates.

DeaconFrost

DeaconFrost

We bought our graphic designer a new M1 Macbook Pro and within a week, it began giving her odd issues when trying to run software updates. She gets a prompt stating she that she needs to be the owner of the laptop in order to run updates. There are two accounts on this laptop, the local one I created when we unboxed it, and her domain user account. Both accounts display this error.

So far, Apple's support and their forums acknowledge that it is an issue, but don't have a fix. Their solution is to wipe the laptop and start over. I'm trying to avoid that, so, has anyone encountered this issue before?

pendragon1

pendragon1

is signed into her icloud account in system prefs? does either account have admin priledges?
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

try signing her in. make a basic account if you have to but make you have the p/w for it...
BUT the solution to a lot of apple glitches is to just start over. i hate it.
 
