Useful components for GPU repair to keep in stock

I have started my own small "graphics card repair shop" in which i focus mostly on the generations between Kepler and Maxwell (AMD equivalents in this time periode as well) and would like to know if there are some components which are very comon and prone to breaking and therefor good to keep in stock so you dont have to buy them at need.Im especially interested in power stages and low- as well as hight-side mosfets. But common PWM-controllers, bios-chips and those i´ve missed.I woud be glad for every suggestion