used WD Gold or new WD easystore/mybook/etc.

I need some more storage for photo backups, disk images, etc. This is personal stuff and not really mission critical for anything. I have an NVME for boot, Windows, etc. and an SSD for games.



Still, I like to find the best bang for my buck.



I've found a number of used WD Gold 6TB internal drives on Ebay for around $100. That's roughly the price of a new 6tb WD consumer external drive. (I don't really care if it's internal or external.) Seems to me the Gold might be a better buy. The Gold drives are from late 2017, which is 25k hours powered on if they've been powered on 24/7. They're rated for 2.5 million hours. So they should last significantly longer than the new WD consumer drives. Although they have 5 year warranties, I'm guessing WD wouldn't honor it, so that's the main thing holding me back.



I know I can get 14TB for 190 on sale, and that's cheaper per TB. But I don't need that much space for the foreseeable future.



What would you buy?