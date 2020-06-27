Used video card - What am I looking for? (Editing versus gaming)

I am looking to spend about $400-450 on a used card to finally upgrade from a 1050ti I was forced to buy just to get a card during the initial BTC mining craziness.



I play games very sporadically, I would say a few times a year. What I mostly do is editing photos and video's. I use mainly Premiere Pro, Photoshop, InPixio Photo Focus, and recently have started experimenting with Topaz Giga Video and Photo AI, and Dain-App.



I currently have 16Gb of Ram and a Ryzen 5 3500. I am planning on upgrading at least the Ram if not the whole combo in the next few months



Giga Video and Dain are massive obstacles right now, but I never see any benchmarks on them to see what would help. Dain uses the video card memory and right now I'm very limited as it really struggles with one 4GB of ram on the 1500. Giga Video is the biggest place I would like improvment. I just did my parents ripped from DVD wedding video which was 54 mins long, and to get it up to HD took my combo 5 and a half days to do.



My thoughts were because I don't game, maybe trying to find a used Quadro card but looking at benches of common apps it seems most modern gaming cards do just fine against them at a lower price.



So should I be looking at a RTX2070 8G, a 1080 TI 11G or a Quadro? Something else? It has to be Nvidia because DAIN requires CUDA.



Thanks!

Ryan