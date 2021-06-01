Used U.2 NVMe Samsung 983 DCT 960 GB on eBay $200 - 230 CAD... any good?

I just switched motherboards to an ASUS x99 Deluxe II and it has 2x onboard U.2 NVMe ports.

Is the Samsung 983 DCT 960 GB U.2 NVMe SSD worth it using as a swap drive for home workstation use?

SATA3 is getting a little slow for large transfers, and I'd like something to match what throughput my 1 TB Samsung 970 Evo Plus M.2 NVMe SSD OS Drive can do...

Is U.2 NVMe worth it, if the hardware natively supports it? Should I look at a PCIe add in card solution with another M.2 NVMe SSD on it ?

I like my Western Digital Blue 1 TB SATA3 SSD.... but there gotta be better. Those Intel Optane 900P 280 GB look "neato"... but it's only 280 GB... and I don't think I'd need that to try to do a cache for my spinning rust drives.

An additional U.2 or M.2 NVMe SSD in the 960 GB - 1.92 TB range would do nicely...

What are options for an ASUS x99 Deluxe II platform?