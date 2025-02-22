Used motherboards- LGA pin fixing possible?

Haswellbeast
I am looking at some used hardware and a found a used eBay z370 board for like $60... With bent pins. The question now is, I have repaired a number of AMD cpus (AM4 because I dropped the CPU and an AM3 one because it was cheap) and it was not that hard, as long as one has patience and a calm hand. If anyone else out there has experience with LGA, can you give me your insight about if this board may be repairable with patience?