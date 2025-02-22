Used motherboards- LGA pin fixing possible?

Sooooo, if you are really adventurous, you can try straightening the pins. I've done that on a number of LGA boards, including 2011-3, 2066, 1151 and 775.



On the 2011-3 board, there were actually a couple of broken off pins. I ordered a replacement socket from China and took a couple pins from the new socket, trimmed the through-hole portion off and very carefully placed them in the socket where the pins were broken off and it worked like new.

I don't plan to ever take the CPU out of that socket for fear that it will never work again.



It is possible, but I try to stay away from the super mangled sockets unless it is a board I really want and is marked down to a "I can't resist that price" price.



You will want, at a minimum, one of the clamp onto the table lights that has the huge magnifying glass. This is what I have used in the past and it is workable if you have great near vision.



A digital microscope is a better option IF you can coordinate looking at the screen with your hands working on the board at the same time.