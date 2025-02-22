  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Used motherboards- LGA pin fixing possible?

I am looking at some used hardware and a found a used eBay z370 board for like $60... With bent pins. The question now is, I have repaired a number of AMD cpus (AM4 because I dropped the CPU and an AM3 one because it was cheap) and it was not that hard, as long as one has patience and a calm hand. If anyone else out there has experience with LGA, can you give me your insight about if this board may be repairable with patience?
 

Those look pretty bad, someone mangled up that socket really well. You may be able to fix that....but the big issue when you really mangle the pins like that is they can snap when you try bending them back into shape. Now if then pins are nothing or a redundant ground it usually wont matter, but it always seems to be something like a memory channel or required pin.
 
Those look pretty bad, someone mangled up that socket really well. You may be able to fix that....but the big issue when you really mangle the pins like that is they can snap when you try bending them back into shape. Now if then pins are nothing or a redundant ground it usually wont matter, but it always seems to be something like a memory channel or required pin.
Yeah, LGA pins seem like a whole other beast, seeing as they are supposed to be folded down
 
Sooooo, if you are really adventurous, you can try straightening the pins. I've done that on a number of LGA boards, including 2011-3, 2066, 1151 and 775.

On the 2011-3 board, there were actually a couple of broken off pins. I ordered a replacement socket from China and took a couple pins from the new socket, trimmed the through-hole portion off and very carefully placed them in the socket where the pins were broken off and it worked like new.
I don't plan to ever take the CPU out of that socket for fear that it will never work again.

It is possible, but I try to stay away from the super mangled sockets unless it is a board I really want and is marked down to a "I can't resist that price" price.

You will want, at a minimum, one of the clamp onto the table lights that has the huge magnifying glass. This is what I have used in the past and it is workable if you have great near vision.

A digital microscope is a better option IF you can coordinate looking at the screen with your hands working on the board at the same time.
 
I have done maybe 30 boards but I don't touch anything with broken pins. My current is an Asus Maximus z390 Hero. Was just as bad as that it appears. Worked on it for 2 hours one night then looked at it again after a good sleep. Spent another hour on it and am in the process of setting it up for testing. Good experience so far for a $30 board.

If a pin is completely bent backwards, I think long and hard before the purchase.

I also have looked at a work station. New sockets are cheap, but it doesn't matter if you don't have the tools. Work stations start around $500 so it's a bit of a debate on how many boards do you need to fix to put away enough money to compensate for the investment?

I have seriously thought about it. Like you, I see a lot of boards out there for cheap, but you need to talk with the seller and figure out if anyone has already messed with as that could end up in wasted money. Factor in resale and who you're selling to, etc.

I do believe there's money on the table. Just a big crap shoot in the end....

Those are my $.02 😉
 
