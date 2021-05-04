used laptop that will run gta V with mods?

Hi,

I am looking for some help. My nephew plays video games as does probably all 14 year old boys. His parents (my sister and husband) had a rough go at it during the pandemic and really dont have the cash to get him a laptop to game on, so I was going to look into buying him a used laptop for his birthday in a couple weeks that will play GTA 5 with "garys mods" but he loves watching the videos on it from youtube.



With budget in mind....what used laptops will run GTA with mods on medium or higher settings?

Ive been searching and most search show newer laptops or $7-900 ones.



thanks in advance