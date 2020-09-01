Used GPU Market Crash of 2020

What are you willing to pay for a used 2080Ti?

  • $500-600

    Votes: 1 8.3%

  • $400-500

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • $300-400

    Votes: 3 25.0%

  • $200-300

    Votes: 5 41.7%
  • Total voters
    12
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
10,934
Wow, 1000 and 2000 series prices are going to take a beating!

Instead of spamming the FS threads with low ball offers. Let's post the going rate for GPUs here so traders can know what to expect.
The top end 2080Ti will set the market for the rest of the cards.
 
Westwood Arrakis

Westwood Arrakis

2[H]4U
Joined
Nov 17, 2012
Messages
3,105
I hear yea, man. My buddy is going with the 3090 and was going to sell me his 2080ti. But for $500 for a 3070 to upgrade my 1060....
 
P

p_monks33

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jul 3, 2012
Messages
173
I sold my 2080TI for 1K a few months back. Ran a 1080TI in its place for a while, sold it for $450 after paying $450 for it used. Just patiently waiting on a 3080 now, im sure they will sell out immediately, and be price gouged beyond reason. Just using my backup PC with a 2060 until a 3080 becomes readily available at MSRP. Im betting 2080TI prices plummet under $500 pretty quick, if 3080 is actually available.
 
Zepher

Zepher

[H]ipster Replacement
Joined
Sep 29, 2001
Messages
17,616
I am not willing to buy a 2080ti since the RT performance of the new cards looks so promising.
And since my 1080Ti is probably not gonna be worth much, I guess I'll slap it into my 12 year old PC when I get the 3080.

my 12 year old PC with a 1050,
IMG_5816.JPG
 
L

lopoetve

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 11, 2001
Messages
29,764
Factum said:
$0

Why buy Turing when Ampere is coming?
Click to expand...
all things have some value - it just depends where on the price scale it ends up falling. We're talking used cards here, after all. If, say, the 2080ti and the 3070 are the same performance, the 2080 would be worth a little less than the 3070 most likely. It all depends.
 
W

WorldExclusive

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Apr 26, 2009
Messages
10,934
Zepher said:
I am not willing to buy a 2080ti since the RT performance of the new cards looks so promising.
And since my 1080Ti is probably not gonna be worth much, I guess I'll slap it into my 12 year old PC when I get the 3080.

my 12 year old PC with a 1050,
Click to expand...
I agree. Backup/secondary is a better use for it.
 
S

Stryker7314

Limp Gawd
Joined
Apr 22, 2011
Messages
454
lopoetve said:
all things have some value - it just depends where on the price scale it ends up falling. We're talking used cards here, after all. If, say, the 2080ti and the 3070 are the same performance, the 2080 would be worth a little less than the 3070 most likely. It all depends.
Click to expand...
Not taking into consideration 2x better RT cores, and having Tensor cores this time around for DLSS and the other fancy technologies.
 
TheHig

TheHig

Gawd
Joined
Apr 9, 2016
Messages
648
Budget builds or like in my house 5 PCs (myself and kids) so there is always a place for decently priced used gear.

With that being said I have a 2060 super and 2080 super that are just over a year old and they will just slide down the ranks whenever I decide to upgrade. Dad gets the best GPU for obvious reasons. ;)


Factum said:
$0

Why buy Turing when Ampere is coming?
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top