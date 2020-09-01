Used GPU Market Crash of 2020

I sold my 2080TI for 1K a few months back. Ran a 1080TI in its place for a while, sold it for $450 after paying $450 for it used. Just patiently waiting on a 3080 now, im sure they will sell out immediately, and be price gouged beyond reason. Just using my backup PC with a 2060 until a 3080 becomes readily available at MSRP. Im betting 2080TI prices plummet under $500 pretty quick, if 3080 is actually available.