Used 5950X stability woes...

So I recently got a Ryzen 9 5950X off eBay so I can give a spare AM4 board, RAM kit, and my old 5900X to a good friend who is still rocking a Broadwell-E setup. After days off messing with it the only way I can prevent the system from hanging while idle is to turn off C-states. Undervolting even just 25mV causes hard locks within seconds of trying to boot Windows (11 Pro). I've heard about this issue before. My 5900X though happily works with C-states on and with a 100mV undervolt on top.



I'm getting ready to return it. All this said, is this instability at stock power management settings going to be a thing I need to worry about when sourcing another to replace this defective CPU? Is it common or rare? Should I avoid eBay alltogether for a 5950X?



My friend who helped me get the 5950X seems to think if I had the issue and someone else that I know had his do something similar after 3-4 years that all used 5950X CPUs will exhibit the same issue across the board, and seems hesitant to help me acquire another...



Anyone willing to enlighten me or provide some info to convince my generous benefactor is wrong and that this is an uncommon occurrence? I have a bowl of pennies for anyone's thoughts on this... Thanks in advance.