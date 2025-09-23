  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Used 5950X stability woes...

Mr. Bluntman

Mr. Bluntman

Supreme [H]ardness
2FA
Joined
Jun 25, 2007
Messages
7,237
So I recently got a Ryzen 9 5950X off eBay so I can give a spare AM4 board, RAM kit, and my old 5900X to a good friend who is still rocking a Broadwell-E setup. After days off messing with it the only way I can prevent the system from hanging while idle is to turn off C-states. Undervolting even just 25mV causes hard locks within seconds of trying to boot Windows (11 Pro). I've heard about this issue before. My 5900X though happily works with C-states on and with a 100mV undervolt on top.

I'm getting ready to return it. All this said, is this instability at stock power management settings going to be a thing I need to worry about when sourcing another to replace this defective CPU? Is it common or rare? Should I avoid eBay alltogether for a 5950X?

My friend who helped me get the 5950X seems to think if I had the issue and someone else that I know had his do something similar after 3-4 years that all used 5950X CPUs will exhibit the same issue across the board, and seems hesitant to help me acquire another...

Anyone willing to enlighten me or provide some info to convince my generous benefactor is wrong and that this is an uncommon occurrence? I have a bowl of pennies for anyone's thoughts on this... Thanks in advance.
 
