Use Paragon Backup/Recovery to Migrate Data from SSD to SSD??

We want to upgrade the 128gb SSD's on our two HP laptops to 500gb Samsung EVO SSD's.



We use regularly use Paragon Backup and Recovery v17 (free edition) to make mirror backups of our 128gb SSD's.



Couple questions:



1. Can we install the new 500gb SSD's on our laptop (they only have 1 SSD slot), then use Paragon's Recovery mode (booting up the laptop using a Paragon USB boot recovery stick) and simply copy this mirror backup of our 128db SSD (located on an external USB drive) onto the new 500gb SSD? Any chance the new 500gb SSD will boot properly?



2. After installing the 128gb mirror backup onto the new 500gb SSD, I assume there will be approx. 372gb unassigned. Can we use a Windows utility to "activate" the remaining storage capacity, or do we need to use a hard disk partition (or hard disk) manager to activate it?



Thanks!