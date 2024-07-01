Use of Standard Power 6GHz in Wi-Fi 7 requires AFC registration with cloud service

This may not be new, but it was new to me.WiFi-Alliance Announcement:Some additional information in the Ruckus notes on their R770 AP:Apparently, when the FCC opened up the 6GHz spectrum for non-licensed use, they were concerned about interference with current licensed users.In order to avoid that, they created two separate transmit power levels for 6Ghz Wi-Fi 7. A low power mode, which is only permitted to be used indoors, and a standard power mode which can be used indoors or outdoors, but only if the location is registered in a cloud service called AFC which confirms and enforces non-interference with local licensed use, and the registered location doesn't interfere with anything.(So, if you are unfortunate enough to be too close to a licensed 6GHz user, you won't get standard power mode either)In other words, without use of a cloud service compatible with AFC that reports and collects data about you like your location, antenna patterns, directions they are pointing and who knows what else, you will not be able to use standard power 6GHz Wi-Fi 7.Just when you don't think things can't get any worse in tech, they have a way of making it even shittier.I - for one - will never use any cloud service. If that means I don't get standard power 6GHz in WiFi 7, so be it. Even Wi-Fi 6 is way overkill for my application, so I doubt I'll even notice it. Heck, considering I just invested in a couple of Ruckus R650 WiFi 6 (non 6E) AP's, and none of my devices support Wi-Fi, it will probably be many years before I even consider upgrading again. Heck, 802.11ac was working just fine for me. Only reason I upgraded was to get rid of Unifi. I could probably have hummed along with ac for a decade or more without missing newer Wi-Fi standards. Everything important to me is wired anyway. Wi-Fi is only used for trivial lightweight stuff like phones and laptops. Everything that is stationary gets Ethernet. If a device that requires networking doesn't have wired Ethernet (that isn't a phone), I simply don't buy it.Having been a tech enthusiast my entire life, Ihate almost all developments in tech since 2011. That was the year things went from getting better every yer to turning stupid and dystopian.