USB3 connector on motherboard

I feel so dumb asking this...

on my new build, I have an MSI Z690-A DDR4 motherboard. After finally getting it up and running, I need to get usb working.



Case is a Thermal Take Tower 900 and I have an internal card reader I have added as well. I bought a Y adapter to connect them both and USB3 does not work.



I since removed the Y adapter and just plugged the case in. The first 2 USB work as they are USB2 and plug into another header; however the next 2 USB are the USB3 and they do not work. I then unplugged those and plugged in the card reader and it is not working either.



Silly is that I do not see USB in the BIOS... got to look again but all should be working right?