USB3 connector on motherboard

T

TeleFragger

Gawd
Joined
Nov 10, 2005
Messages
1,013
I feel so dumb asking this...
on my new build, I have an MSI Z690-A DDR4 motherboard. After finally getting it up and running, I need to get usb working.

Case is a Thermal Take Tower 900 and I have an internal card reader I have added as well. I bought a Y adapter to connect them both and USB3 does not work.

I since removed the Y adapter and just plugged the case in. The first 2 USB work as they are USB2 and plug into another header; however the next 2 USB are the USB3 and they do not work. I then unplugged those and plugged in the card reader and it is not working either.

Silly is that I do not see USB in the BIOS... got to look again but all should be working right?
 
if each device is only using 4 wires on the top of the connector you have to make sure you line them up so on the splitter one uses the top row and the other uses the bottom row. otherwise two devices will be on the same 4 wires and neither will work. the cases usb 3 should be plugged into the boards blue usb3 header. if it is and isnt still not working, look for smooshed pins, its common cause theyre so tiny.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top