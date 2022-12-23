USB support for Strix B450 f Gaming HDD running Win 7

How do's



I had a Sandybridge i7, maximus MB r9 270x, I sold the MB,CPU,Ram...but kept the 7200rpm HDD (Win 7 lite 64bit) as it contained family photos and game saves.

I got a new system Rog Strix B450 F gaming and a ryzen 5 3600 16 GB ram...



I built the system and installed the R9 270x and the 7200rpm HDD (250gb)...



System works but I only have mouse keyboard support in BIOS not in windows 7...

I have found out that new motherboard running wins 7 don't support USB and need to upgrade to windows 10



Is there a way to get USB support in windows 7 for s newbie....or

Shall I buy s 5.25 enclosure and transfer the files to my netbook...then format 7200rpm HDD and install windows 10 on it..