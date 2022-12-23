USB support for Strix B450 f Gaming HDD running Win 7

Z

zackd

Dec 23, 2022
1
How do's

I had a Sandybridge i7, maximus MB r9 270x, I sold the MB,CPU,Ram...but kept the 7200rpm HDD (Win 7 lite 64bit) as it contained family photos and game saves.
I got a new system Rog Strix B450 F gaming and a ryzen 5 3600 16 GB ram...

I built the system and installed the R9 270x and the 7200rpm HDD (250gb)...

System works but I only have mouse keyboard support in BIOS not in windows 7...
I have found out that new motherboard running wins 7 don't support USB and need to upgrade to windows 10

Is there a way to get USB support in windows 7 for s newbie....or
Shall I buy s 5.25 enclosure and transfer the files to my netbook...then format 7200rpm HDD and install windows 10 on it..
 
