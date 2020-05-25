USB port on Lenovo T560 intermittently disconnecting/connecting

Are there any ways to fix this USB port problem? Doing a full powerdown and then powering up again did not fix this problem.



When I have a device plugged into this port, every so often the system makes the device removed sound, followed by the device added sound. Sometimes this cycle happens several times in quick succession, and then not for many minutes.



If the device is my Corsair M65 mouse, the lights blink off, then on again, and the mouse may become unresponsive. If the device is my USB headset, a zoom meeting or Youtube will play the sound through the system speaker momentarily, then switch the sound back to the headset. If I plug either device into a different USB port, there are no issues whatever.