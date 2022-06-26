USB passthrough on Headphones somekinda joke?

Comixbooks
Fully [H]
- Joined
- Jun 7, 2008
- Messages
- 18,468
I know its not the way to go because the audio has to be coded through USB port on your PC I thought it was tolerable.
Then went back tob 3.5 jack never again bought two more cords through Amazon that can get rolled over with my chair. The Audio with USB sounds so bad I don't know why Headphone companies include it or make the only option bundled.
Then went back tob 3.5 jack never again bought two more cords through Amazon that can get rolled over with my chair. The Audio with USB sounds so bad I don't know why Headphone companies include it or make the only option bundled.