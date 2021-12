I am being required to use a usb corded headset so that I am hard wired to my pc, is there a compatible extension cord I can get so I can at least walk 10 steps from my desk?? Please help! I had a wireless Jabra 930Pro, they are telling me the hardware can not be installed on the pc. And I have to use the new issued pc they gave me not my computer like I was using. Thanks in advance!! Tetherd and miserable!!