USB Flash Drive Generation - does it improve transfer speeds? Need a fast one!

OpenSource Ghost
Weaksauce
- Joined
- Feb 14, 2022
- Messages
- 103
Does USB flash drive generation (3.0, 3.1, 3.2, etc) actually determine transfer speed? USB 3.0/3.2 flash drives transfer speed seems to vary significantly. I have one USB 3.0 flash drive with excellent transfer speed (above 150MB/sec) and several other USB 3.0 flash drives with horrific transfer speed (20MB/sec). Aren't USB flash drive generation standards supposed to define actual transfer speed? I bought a SanDisk USB 3.0 flash drive many years ago and it outperformed (in terms of transfer speed) all USB 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 flash drives I ever purchased afterwards. It also used standard/universal/common USB driver. Then it broke and I couldn't find a replacement good/fast-enough at any local retail store, except for one that used a non-standard SCSI UAS Mass Storage driver, which was unavailable on some computers I used...
Are there any USB 3.0/3.1/3.2 flash drives (32GB-512GB) that have high transfer speed and yet use standard/universal/common USB drivers? Please recommend one...
Are there any USB 3.0/3.1/3.2 flash drives (32GB-512GB) that have high transfer speed and yet use standard/universal/common USB drivers? Please recommend one...