USB Flash Drive Generation - does it improve transfer speeds? Need a fast one!

OpenSource Ghost

Feb 14, 2022
Does USB flash drive generation (3.0, 3.1, 3.2, etc) actually determine transfer speed? USB 3.0/3.2 flash drives transfer speed seems to vary significantly. I have one USB 3.0 flash drive with excellent transfer speed (above 150MB/sec) and several other USB 3.0 flash drives with horrific transfer speed (20MB/sec). Aren't USB flash drive generation standards supposed to define actual transfer speed? I bought a SanDisk USB 3.0 flash drive many years ago and it outperformed (in terms of transfer speed) all USB 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 flash drives I ever purchased afterwards. It also used standard/universal/common USB driver. Then it broke and I couldn't find a replacement good/fast-enough at any local retail store, except for one that used a non-standard SCSI UAS Mass Storage driver, which was unavailable on some computers I used...

Are there any USB 3.0/3.1/3.2 flash drives (32GB-512GB) that have high transfer speed and yet use standard/universal/common USB drivers? Please recommend one...
 
Nov 13, 2006
The various USB standards just set interface protocols and compatibility - I don't believe they set/enforce any required minimum transfer speeds. They do typically provide more performance capability/throughput though as they progress upwards with each generation, but it is up to the maker of the device to capitalize on those potential performance gains and deliver them.

If you want a really fast USB thumb drive, this seems to be a good one:
https://www.amazon.com/SanDisk-SDCZ880-256G-G46-Extreme-256GB-Solid/dp/B01N7QDO7M

I don't own the above stick, but recently did acquired this one:
https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-BAR-Plus-256GB-MUF-256BE4

While not quite as fast, it is more practically sized for keychain carry and is also still quite zippy. No complaints here.
 
