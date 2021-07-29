USB disk over IDE/SATA bus: is this even possible?

cat_food
Hello [H]ard|Fourm! Long time visitor of the website, today I decided on finally creating an account.
I'm in a bit of an odd situation. I work with a lot of older computers (e.g. 80s/90s/early 00s), mostly IBM PC compatibles, and I have been looking for an ODD and VHD emulator (physical device) to replace the dying drives in some of my systems. I recently picked up this thing from Scamazon which looks like it will accomplish what I'm looking for (haven't received it yet btw), the only problem is that the device uses USB. That's okay for the most part with newer computers, but I have a feeling some of the older systems I have, especially the ones that don't support USB booting, won't like this thing. That lead me to thinking, is there any device out there that will allow me to connect this thing (which looks to present itself to the computer as a real USB ODD/hard disk, depending on the setting) over a SATA or IDE bus? My theory is that, if this can be done, the computer in question will see the device properly and work without issue.
I've done a lot of research on this before posting here, to little-to-no avail. I know I've looked this up before and, from what I recall seeing, the ultimate answer was "USB drives are too slow and would be borderline unusable as a SATA/IDE disk." I, personally, don't mind turtle-speed drive access, especially on systems running MS-DOS, for example, where anything faster than a floppy disk is pretty usable. Furthermore, as USB 3.0 speeds are pretty decent, that "too slow" comment might not be as applicable as it was back when that was posted (maybe that comment was regarding flash drives?).
Any input on the matter would be appreciated. Cheers!
