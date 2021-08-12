USB C to A adapter that supports video

Need a recommendation for a USB C to A adapter that will transmit video at 1600 x 1020. (If this is not the right forum, please advise where I should be posting this question.)





Long, long story short, I bought a second Hyperdrive GN-30B hub. The first hub is used to connect my wife's Lenovo C730 laptop to 24" display, speaker, keyboard and mouse. The hub connector cable is USB C. It has been working fine for over a year. I just bought the second hub so I could build a similar arrangement in our rec room, for my wife to plug in her laptop or me to plug in my Lenovo T560 laptop. I already had the necessary spare keyboard + mouse and display.



Only gotcha is that my 2016 Lenovo T560 doesn't have a USB C port, so I bought some no-name adapter. When I assembled everything for the downstairs setup, all worked find except for the video. My system couldn't detect the new monitor. However, with different cabling connecting the monitor directly to my Lenovo laptop, the display was detected and worked perfectly.



To do problem isolation, I swapped the old and new Hyperdrive hubs at my wife's desk, including plugging the hub connector cable into the Lenovo C730. All worked just fine. When I used the USB C to A adapter, and plugged in the hub into a USB A port on the same laptop, the video was not displayed. However, keyboard + mouse, and speaker did work fine. So everything works 100% except for this no-name adapter. By the way, it is USB 3, because I can see the blue plastic plate inside the A adapter.



This seems like a Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot moment, but I don't know how to find a suitable adapter. Like what kind of specs, etc.



Thanks for reading.