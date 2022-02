Looking to cut another wall charger, I'd like to able to charge my laptop (USB C 65W charger) using my desktop (MSI x570 Tomahawk and Corsair SF750). The mobo in-built USB C is insufficient for this, so was hoping there was a PCI board for this. Prelim searches turned up nothing, does such a thing exist? Am I crazy for wanting this, I feel the PSU is easily up to the task (mobo, who knows??).