USB C Power Delivery hub with all USB-C PD output ports?

I'm pretty sure he's looking for something that can take a USB-C PD input and divide it into multiple USB-C PD outputs. Unfortunately, I don't see something like this existing or would be more expensive than just buying one of the many generic USB-C PD multi-port chargers.



The reason is this: by adding in USB-C PD input, you're creating an additional negotiation layer that has to communicate to the charger to know what is available. You also have to create an input that can accept 5-20 volts at minimum (up to 48 volts to take advantage of the full USB-C PD spec), then that has to communicate to the output side to let the device know the voltages available. It's much easier to take a known input and only have to handle the output negotiation.