USB C Power Delivery hub with all USB-C PD output ports?

Does this exist? Anyone have one of these? Figure I could use my laptop 65W charger to charge 3-4 devices. Or so I hope.

I wish that USB C came out years earlier, after all the different output connectors for USB 3
 
something like this
https://www.amazon.com/Charging-Sta...pcontext&ref_=fplfs&psc=1&smid=A3BJHT3856LVW8
1710909298811.png
 
Most hubs I looked at just now have 1-2 PD outputs.
https://www.amazon.com/Minisopuru-P...p-B0CX174KDV/dp/B0CX174KDV/ref=dp_ob_title_ce
https://www.amazon.com/Minisopuru-P...lpcontext&ref_=fplfs&smid=A29YCCG8MQKWK1&th=1

This charger has 3 PD ports and some USB A charge ports supplying up to 220 watts.
https://www.amazon.com/Charger-Charging-Compatible-Pixelbook-ThinkPad/dp/B0CS6B2ZMP/ref=sr_1_28?crid=3HQRZET2Z8EFJ&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.Q5QkZ2zLtA6uEv81I8ogN-rL5jCfHcV5GGg4t1KYDtze_lVlK_LCTTVtUxFQLhD9OwW6xiuMTtT-4vD_PVZlwGtSNsMEZKk529iQ2Z3IPPDFgph7P0NOkEtFyCxzAQwUWGJgkolGz629rE8aidujlNnvCxyjbJ9BRbrwKE5XVponrQTUR1CPEkNnTNmu-r2CqK5VXPu-VT0rJd94ZtwQWCG_gbv-FR6aKn0h4Zu0qLQLMt00MEOj7btfNiFiCSIVElzD2w_e-YQS-DaQzaSpI9FgEnRddsjDEM44tU0yLz4.AMcnvMIHcfM-GVlMHAQnDPvozu1R_DKFMNBSNQ6BtXA&dib_tag=se&keywords=usb+c+pd+charging+station&qid=1710909506&s=electronics&sprefix=usb+c+pd+charging+station,electronics,73&sr=1-28&th=1
1710909732231.png
 
I'm pretty sure he's looking for something that can take a USB-C PD input and divide it into multiple USB-C PD outputs. Unfortunately, I don't see something like this existing or would be more expensive than just buying one of the many generic USB-C PD multi-port chargers.

The reason is this: by adding in USB-C PD input, you're creating an additional negotiation layer that has to communicate to the charger to know what is available. You also have to create an input that can accept 5-20 volts at minimum (up to 48 volts to take advantage of the full USB-C PD spec), then that has to communicate to the output side to let the device know the voltages available. It's much easier to take a known input and only have to handle the output negotiation.
 
I don't think the USB-C designers intended for power to be redistributed in a hub like fashion, just data. I suppose anything is possible though.

The examples already posted pull power from the wall not from a USB-C input. A pure charging station only populates the charging lines anyway (i.e. no data lines).

Technically if you have a laptop that allows USB-C for power, attaching devices to the remaining USB-C ports will charge them (laptop port's tend to not have large wattage). In this scenario, the laptop isn't a hub but a battery source for charging other devices. Note the power from the wall isn't being passed through to the other devices but indirectly through the laptop's battery. As long as the battery charging can keep up with the devices drawing from it, but I suspect you plug in too many power hungry devices and it might throttle the power drawn.
 
Yeah, that's the issue. So for once, I have a need for something that does not (or cannot) exist.
 
If you're looking for fewer things to carry, just get a 100-200 watt usb-c charging station and leave your dedicated laptop charger behind. If you're looking to stay super compact and don't need to charge your laptop while charging your other devices, get a 65 watt charging station. 65 watt charging stations can be the same size as a 65 watt laptop brick.
 
This charger does PD on 5 ports,
https://www.amazon.com/Charger-Desktop-Charging-Station-Compatible/dp/B0CDRY9S31/ref=sr_1_12?crid=3KMFKDYGR7GCT&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.AqsSXBzzkhLaPiEtSqvhIvDKODTLcO9bzDvFdl5Nh3ZhLtmJqAE-QiA9w4260wZYayL0Kiy85vZRD1u4ZlbDrNJu6fsoRrxn6lqMJyv3L_ty_eZiVC5S9K-3lnbUV3Yjma8tmTIo2Jj2wX34DnGkboR32MBud210wW7dKfpFaVJc0iE6Octyq7wkqJmtIwgVovQZGu0iqwJohsHViC4ryrdUbe5bG5yA76_YPCamTKpl37DneIPHSNyDYisSTNlpw2zfbI5hUWYdKSjuM1wb2tdcW-wSbpYy-qC1xYXIg7g.CEd39cB0wQAUZ7MEUgdXfug69UJwMkAtPimP17le1D4&dib_tag=se&keywords=300+watt+pd+usb+c&qid=1710969797&s=electronics&sprefix=300+watt+pd+usb+c,electronics,57&sr=1-12&th=1
1710969941905.png


You have to remember that having many high powered USBC ports will be very expensive and require a really large power brick.
Let's pretend that that above charger did 100 watts on each of the 5 ports at the same time, you'd be carrying around a 5lb power brick with you.

And I know you want a hub with multiple PD outputs but that's not really something that most people would need since a dedicated charger is more practical and easier to build and program.
 
Last edited:
Your right. I don't(can't really) carry around a heavy power brick when I'm travelling.

Oh well, it seemed like a nice idea.:rolleyes:
 
As far as I know, hubs like that do not supply PD to anything other than the primary connection. The other USB-C ports are 5v 0.5-1.5 A.

@OP Here are two 100 watt charging options that are about the same size or smaller than a standard 65 watt laptop charger:
https://a.co/d/22bvADd
https://a.co/d/hZHOv2i

Plenty more options on Amazon.
 
As the OP, I was hoping to find a charge that would supply PD to more than one connection, e.g. a laptop and a Nikon MILC camera body. Years ago, I got a USB A hub to charge multiple devices. That works fine for my phone, power bank, etc.
 
Hubs back then were simple. All they had to do was output 5v at anywhere from 500 mA to 1.5 A and the device connected takes care of the rest. USB PD is a completely different beast.

I posted two standalone chargers above that can do USB-PD on multiple ports that wouldn't be any larger or heavier than your current laptop charger. That's the best you're going to get.
 
Understood. I've learned a lot recently about USB PD, so I now understand the differences.
I have come to the same conclusion.
Agreed. But I'm glad I started this thread. The responses were a great example of why [H] is one of my go-to forums. Lots of guys here who are both smart and very helpful. I simply don't have the time in the day to visit all the forums out there.
 
