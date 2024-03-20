USB C Power Delivery hub with all USB-C PD output ports?

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Almost all USB-A outputs. Also too bulky for travel.
Yeah, that's the issue. So for once, I have a need for something that does not (or cannot) exist.I don't think the USB-C designers intended for power to be redistributed in a hub like fashion, just data. I suppose anything is possible though.
Your right. I don't(can't really) carry around a heavy power brick when I'm travelling.This charger does PD on 5 ports,
https://www.amazon.com/Charger-Desktop-Charging-Station-Compatible/dp/B0CDRY9S31/ref=sr_1_12?crid=3KMFKDYGR7GCT&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9.AqsSXBzzkhLaPiEtSqvhIvDKODTLcO9bzDvFdl5Nh3ZhLtmJqAE-QiA9w4260wZYayL0Kiy85vZRD1u4ZlbDrNJu6fsoRrxn6lqMJyv3L_ty_eZiVC5S9K-3lnbUV3Yjma8tmTIo2Jj2wX34DnGkboR32MBud210wW7dKfpFaVJc0iE6Octyq7wkqJmtIwgVovQZGu0iqwJohsHViC4ryrdUbe5bG5yA76_YPCamTKpl37DneIPHSNyDYisSTNlpw2zfbI5hUWYdKSjuM1wb2tdcW-wSbpYy-qC1xYXIg7g.CEd39cB0wQAUZ7MEUgdXfug69UJwMkAtPimP17le1D4&dib_tag=se&keywords=300+watt+pd+usb+c&qid=1710969797&s=electronics&sprefix=300+watt+pd+usb+c,electronics,57&sr=1-12&th=1
You have to remember that having many high powered USBC ports will be very expensive and require a really large power brick.
Let's pretend that that above charger did 100 watts on each of the 5 ports at the same time, you'd be carrying around a 5lb power brick with you.
And I know you want a hub with multiple PD outputs but that's not really something that most people would need since a dedicated charger is more practical and easier to build and program.
As far as I know, hubs like that do not supply PD to anything other than the primary connection. The other USB-C ports are 5v 0.5-1.5 A.Or this with a female USB C coupler.
https://www.amazon.com/Splitter-Del...39e-a51a-a4a1c382e640&pd_rd_i=B0BZ43KZ8V&th=1
As the OP, I was hoping to find a charge that would supply PD to more than one connection, e.g. a laptop and a Nikon MILC camera body. Years ago, I got a USB A hub to charge multiple devices. That works fine for my phone, power bank, etc.As far as I know, hubs like that do not supply PD to anything other than the primary connection.
Hubs back then were simple. All they had to do was output 5v at anywhere from 500 mA to 1.5 A and the device connected takes care of the rest. USB PD is a completely different beast.As the OP, I was hoping to find a charge that would supply PD to more than one connection, e.g. a laptop and a Nikon MILC camera body. Years ago, I got a USB A hub to charge multiple devices. That works fine for my phone, power bank, etc.
Hubs back then were simple. All they had to do was output 5v at anywhere from 500 mA to 1.5 A and the device connected takes care of the rest. USB PD is a completely different beast.
I posted two standalone chargers above that can do USB-PD on multiple ports that wouldn't be any larger or heavier than your current laptop charger.
Agreed. But I'm glad I started this thread. The responses were a great example of why [H] is one of my go-to forums. Lots of guys here who are both smart and very helpful. I simply don't have the time in the day to visit all the forums out there.That's the best you're going to get.