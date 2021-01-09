USB-C hub which supports 2 USB-C outputs to USB-C monitors

Hi everyone,



I have a surface go laptop with one usb-c port. I purchased 2 Asus portable monitors which connect power+display using USB-C.



This setup is for work travel, so being light and nimble is paramount. The problem I have is that my surface go only has one USB-C port. What I'd really like is to have a small hub which splits my USB-C port into 2 ports, and allows me to connect both screens.



I don't need the device to provide power, and as I can use the standard power adapter with surface connect port for that.



The problem is I've tried a few hubs and they don't even work with 1 screen. Every time I try to search for such a device, I find devices with hdmi or display port. All I really need is 1 USB-C in and 2 USB-C out which supports displays.



I do have the surface dock 2 which has 2 USB-C ports, and it works, but it's big and super heavy. I would love to not have to pack the extra weight (it's like 3x as heavy as a normal dock!) and space



Does any such device exist?