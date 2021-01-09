USB-C hub which supports 2 USB-C outputs to USB-C monitors

F

fmatthew5876

n00b
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
56
Hi everyone,

I have a surface go laptop with one usb-c port. I purchased 2 Asus portable monitors which connect power+display using USB-C.

This setup is for work travel, so being light and nimble is paramount. The problem I have is that my surface go only has one USB-C port. What I'd really like is to have a small hub which splits my USB-C port into 2 ports, and allows me to connect both screens.

I don't need the device to provide power, and as I can use the standard power adapter with surface connect port for that.

The problem is I've tried a few hubs and they don't even work with 1 screen. Every time I try to search for such a device, I find devices with hdmi or display port. All I really need is 1 USB-C in and 2 USB-C out which supports displays.

I do have the surface dock 2 which has 2 USB-C ports, and it works, but it's big and super heavy. I would love to not have to pack the extra weight (it's like 3x as heavy as a normal dock!) and space

Does any such device exist?
 
Last edited:
A

AgentQ

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jun 16, 2000
Messages
1,575
Depends on the source. I think certain Surface models support DisplayPort daisy chaining with compatible monitors.

You can also look into Multi-Stream Transport (MST), but again you need to confirm if your source supports it.
 
J

jmilcher

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 3, 2008
Messages
4,789
I’d look into daisy chaining. As this was the intended purpose of being able to do that in the first place.
 
F

fmatthew5876

n00b
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
56
Daisy chaining display-port would be ideal, but my Asus screens don't support it. I'm not even sure if you can do Daisy Chain MST with USB-C screens? If so I would need to buy all new travel screens which would suck, but maybe worth it.

I really want to stick with USB-C monitors if I can, they are super lightweight and I don't have to pack power cables.
 
A

arnbju

n00b
Joined
Aug 10, 2012
Messages
15
I think the Asus portable monitors has a built in Displaylink chip, which means that you don't need any display support from the hub.
 
F

fmatthew5876

n00b
Joined
Jul 7, 2016
Messages
56
I tried the microsoft travel adapter hub. Didn't work, not even with one screen. Really unfortunate given how small it is it would have been perfect.

My whole travel setup with my laptop, 2 screens, keyboard, mouse and cables is only 11 lbs. 4 lbs of that is from the surface dock 2! Not to mention it sucks to pack with all the thick cables which can't be detached. It has a huge heavy power brick too, which is totally unnecessary for my little surface go 2.. I wish I could find anything else to replace it.

It looks pretty rare to find a hub that has even one USB-C port with alt displayport mode enabled. :( I suppose I'm lucky microsoft even put alt enabled USB-C ports on their dock instead of display port ports.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top