Nobu said: I have an Anker USB-C cable which is hooked up to my PC for charging/data transfer. I noticed that when I disconnect it, it arcs inside the cable's connector end several times (about 5 on average, in quick bursts).



No it is not. Make sure your outlet is properly grounded. I had a outlet ground go bad and anything metal I touched on my computer shocked me. Even my keyboard which was connected via USB and made of metal.