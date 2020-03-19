USB bluetooth dongle that offers LDAC?

So I'm considering ordering the Drop Pandas when they are released, and I see they offer LDAC.

Now, what I say next might make me sound like a noob, but I understand LDAC offers superior sound quality over aptxHD, so I figured I would try to go for it.

However, I can't find any dongle or bluetooth card that offers LDAC, I know Sony owns LDAC, but do they even license it to anyone?



Other than using a Sony cellphone, I'm not sure how people are listening to an LDAC stream.



Any suggestions to get LDAC running on my media server, so I can listen to LDAC quality audio via bluetooth?