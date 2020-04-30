USB 4 will fully support DisplayPort 2, including 8K HDR monitors

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
4,798
Anyone else excited?

"Since USB 4 works at 40Gbps and DisplayPort 2.0 supports 80Gbps speeds, how will this work? USB 4 can actually send and receive at 40Gbps at the same time, so VESA took advantage of that with a new spec called DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0. Since DisplayPort is primarily used for video, which only sends data one way from your PC to a monitor, the Alt Mode 2.0 standard remaps USB-C’s data pins to work in one direction only — giving you double the speeds.
According to Anandtech, Alt Mode 2.0 will support regular USB 4 cables. At the same time, monitors won’t need to have USB 4 controllers, which should simplify display designs. Since it also supports the Thunderbolt 3 standard, USB 4 will become a universal connection standard for both smartphones and PCs, supporting things like “docking, gaming, AR/VR HMDs, and professional HDR displays,” VESA said."

https://www.engadget.com/usb-4-displayport2-8k-hdr-133040492.html
 
S

Sycraft

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Nov 9, 2006
Messages
4,615
Sigh. While this sounds great... it isn't as it'll just lead to more confusion. You see the problem already: What does a USB-C port do? It can do USB, DP, DP++ (VGA/HDMI), Thunderbolt or any combination thereof. Some only do one, some do all. Likewise it can output, or input, as much as 100 watts of power, but again, you don't know. Many don't take power in at all, many only output as little as 900ma. It creates a lot of confusion for non-technical users. They don't understand why a USB-C to VGA adapter works fine on their laptop, but not on their desktop, or why their laptop will charge over C, but very slowly despite having a big charger.

The "one port to rule them all" really only works well when the port indeed does everything. The problem is it is WAY too expensive to implement all that on every port. Particularly all the power requirements, but even just display and thunderbolt. Each TB connection is 4x PCIe and of course each display connection requires output from the video card. So having a system with 4-8 ports would be really infeasible. Thus what you'll see for systems that do have multiple ports is 1-2 will be DP/TB and the rest will just be USB.
 
