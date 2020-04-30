USB 4 will fully support DisplayPort 2, including 8K HDR monitors

Sigh. While this sounds great... it isn't as it'll just lead to more confusion. You see the problem already: What does a USB-C port do? It can do USB, DP, DP++ (VGA/HDMI), Thunderbolt or any combination thereof. Some only do one, some do all. Likewise it can output, or input, as much as 100 watts of power, but again, you don't know. Many don't take power in at all, many only output as little as 900ma. It creates a lot of confusion for non-technical users. They don't understand why a USB-C to VGA adapter works fine on their laptop, but not on their desktop, or why their laptop will charge over C, but very slowly despite having a big charger.



The "one port to rule them all" really only works well when the port indeed does everything. The problem is it is WAY too expensive to implement all that on every port. Particularly all the power requirements, but even just display and thunderbolt. Each TB connection is 4x PCIe and of course each display connection requires output from the video card. So having a system with 4-8 ports would be really infeasible. Thus what you'll see for systems that do have multiple ports is 1-2 will be DP/TB and the rest will just be USB.