USB 3.0 modern update to old USB 2.0 front panel - advice for mod?

I'm thinking about moving back to my Cooler Master Cosmos 1010 case (Basically the same as the Cosmos 1000 - my 1010 was a minor refresh), from my open air P3 Thermaltake case. The only hesitation is that the front panel USB ports are 2.0.Does anyone have any clean/OEM looking way to mod USB 3.0 ports into this type of panel? I've been looking for options, I'm sure they exist, but I haven't found any yet.